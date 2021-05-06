Chelsea will take on Manchester City in Istanbul in just over three weeks time in the club's first Champions League final since 2012, and the Blues stars were completely overjoyedFull Article
Inside Chelsea’s dressing room celebrations at reaching Champions League final
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Man City go wild in dressing room
Sky Sports UK
Manchester City's players and staff enjoyed some wild celebrations in the dressing room after reaching their first ever..