Club América defeats Timbers, 3-1, to advance to CONCACAF Champions League semifinals

Club América was too much for the Portland Timbers in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals match. Federico Viñas and Leonardo Suárez scored the goals for the Liga MX club in a 3-1 win that sent them to the semifinals.

