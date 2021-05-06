The 2021 British and Irish Lions squad is being announced as the best rugby players in Wales, England, Ireland and Scotland are named by Warren Gatland to take on the SpringboksFull Article
Lions rugby squad announcement Live
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Gatland on 37-man Lions squad
Sky Sports UK
Following the announcement of his B&I Lions selection, Warren Gatland says he's gone for a competitive and balanced 37-man..
British & Irish Lions squad announcement
Sky Sports UK
Leonard: Lions tours are the pinnacle
Sky Sports UK
More coverage
Rugby headlines: Youngs withdraws from Lions and Alfie letter stuns Sir Clive
Wales Online
The latest rugby headlines just days away from the Lions squad announcement