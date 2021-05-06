On yesterday's show, Nick Wright revealed his MVP Ladders, where he stated Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns was the front runner for the award. Today, Chris Broussard joins the show to share why he believes it's Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokić who is the clear MVP. Broussard breaks down why Jokić has surpassed CP3 in the MVP race this season.Full Article
Chris Broussard names Nikola Jokić as the clear MVP over Chris Paul | FIRST THINGS FIRST
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Nick Wright responds to Jamal Murray after he tweets ‘Nick Wrong lol’ on CP3 MVP take | FIRST THINGS FIRST
FOX Sports
Nick Wright defends his MVP choice after Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets tweeted 'Nick Wrong, lol' in response to Nick ranking..