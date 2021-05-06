Chris Broussard names Nikola Jokić as the clear MVP over Chris Paul | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard names Nikola Jokić as the clear MVP over Chris Paul | FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports

Published

On yesterday's show, Nick Wright revealed his MVP Ladders, where he stated Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns was the front runner for the award. Today, Chris Broussard joins the show to share why he believes it's Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokić who is the clear MVP. Broussard breaks down why Jokić has surpassed CP3 in the MVP race this season.

Full Article