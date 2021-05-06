Shannon Sharpe: I still don't trust Paul George leading the Clippers in the playoffs | UNDISPUTED

Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers collapsed in the NBA Playoff Bubble last season with an early exit. The month of April George averaged over 27 points a game and might be heating up in time for the playoffs. The Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers face off tonight but are also teetering on the edge of facing each other in the first round of the playoffs. When asked about the potential playoff matchup, George said quote, 'We are still trying to move up regardless of what the Lakers are doing. We are worried about us.' Hear whether Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe are confident in Paul George heading into the NBA playoffs.