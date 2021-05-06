Skip Bayless: Russell Westbrook is the most explosive box score player we've ever seen, but he's not in my Top 20 I UNDISPUTED

Russell Westbrook notched his 179th triple-double of his career last night in the Washington Wizards' loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. He is now just two triple-doubles away from Oscar Robertson's all-time record. Despite Westbrook never winning a championship, Robertson believes that shouldn't be held against the Wizards' point guard. The hall of farmer said quote 'I think it's ridiculous that some sportswriters criticize him because he has not won a championship. Players don't win championships by themselves. You've got to have good management. You need to get with the right group of players.' Skip Bayless explains why Westbrook is not in his Top 20 list despite his explosive numbers.