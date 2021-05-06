15-year-old soccer player sues NWSL over age restrictions
Published
Fifteen-year-old soccer prodigy Olivia Moultrie is suing National Women's Soccer League over its refusal to allow her to play because of her age.
Published
Fifteen-year-old soccer prodigy Olivia Moultrie is suing National Women's Soccer League over its refusal to allow her to play because of her age.
A three-year-old from southern India is being hailed as a "football prodigy" for mastering an impressive array of skills and trick..