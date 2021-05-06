Nadal and Osaka win top Laureus awards
Published
Spain's Rafa Nadal was named the 2021 Laureus Sportsman of the year on Thursday, while fellow tennis player Naomi Osaka won the top women's honor. Japan's Osaka won…Full Article
Published
Spain's Rafa Nadal was named the 2021 Laureus Sportsman of the year on Thursday, while fellow tennis player Naomi Osaka won the top women's honor. Japan's Osaka won…Full Article
Tennis players Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka picked up the Laureus Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards.
Japan's Naomi Osaka wins the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award, while fellow tennis player Rafael Nadal claims the men's award.