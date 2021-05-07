Manchester United book place in Europa League final despite defeat to AS Roma
Published
Manchester United will face Villarreal in the final in Gdansk on May 26 after the Spaniards beat Arsenal 2-1 on aggregate.Full Article
Manchester United have booked their place in the Europa League final, despite a 3-2 defeat against semifinal rivals Roma...
Manchester Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaps praise on goalkeeper David De Gea despite defeat to Roma in the Europa League...