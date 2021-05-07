'Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders: Briton searching inside to earn landmark win
Published
The BBC Radio 5 Live team think Billy Joe Saunders may need to land Britain's biggest win on US soil to overcome Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.Full Article
Published
The BBC Radio 5 Live team think Billy Joe Saunders may need to land Britain's biggest win on US soil to overcome Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.Full Article
Billy Joe Saunders insists he is ready to pull off one of the biggest wins in British boxing history when he faces Saul..
WILLIAM HILL are offering punters the chance to back Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to defeat Billy Joe Saunders at a huge price this..