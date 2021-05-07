Jadon Sancho wanted by four clubs and ‘will be allowed to leave’ but Erling Haaland gets £150m price tag with Borussia Dortmund determined to keep Manchester United target
Published
Jadon Sancho has serious interest from four top clubs this summer and the England international could be allowed to leave by Borussia Dortmund, according to reports. Manchester United have been given renewed hope of finally signing the 21-year-old winger, but Dortmund are determined to keep in-demand Erling Haaland and there’s also an update on Paul […]Full Article