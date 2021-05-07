League Two: Southend United & Grimsby Town challenge 'unfair' relegation to National League
League Two clubs Southend United and Grimsby Town submit a proposal for their relegation to the National League to be overturned.Full Article
The Mariners are said to be fronting the proposal, with both sides due to drop into the National League next season
