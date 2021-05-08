But Guardiola said the fixtures were not connected. "If we play the final in one week, six days, it could be but after tomorrow we have 21-22 days, so many things can happen," he said.Full Article
Winning EPL crucial: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ahead of Chelsea tie
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Pep Guardiola: Man City defeat will help team
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the defeat to Leeds in the Premier League is a reality check for his side and will help..