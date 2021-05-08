Ryan Mason insists ‘VAR was wrong’ and Harry Kane’s goal was ONSIDE as Tottenham’s Champions League hopes are all-but ended by Leeds
Ryan Mason insisted the VAR decision to rule out Harry Kane’s first-half goal against Leeds for offside was ‘WRONG’ after Tottenham’s Champions League hopes were all-but ended following a 3-1 defeat at Leeds. Son Heung-min cancelled out Stuart Dallas’ early opener, but Patrick Bamford fired the Whites back in front at Elland Road before half-time […]Full Article