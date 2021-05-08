F1 Starting Grid 2021 Spanish Grand Prix

Event: Spanish F1 Grand Prix Track: Catalunya Circuit Start time: 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio Sir Lewis Hamilton scored the unbelievable number of 100 pole positions today in Spain. He outqualified Max Verstappen by only 0.36s who will start from P2. Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas will start form P3.....check out full post »