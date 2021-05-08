Tennessee top tackler To'o To'o transfers to Tide
The addition of transfer Henry To'o To'o from Tennessee goes a long way in solidifying Alabama's linebacker corps after the departure of senior Dylan Moses to the NFL.Full Article
To'o To'o could be one of the biggest impact transfers for the 2021 season
