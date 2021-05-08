Thiago Alcantara gets first Liverpool goal to help sink Southampton
Published
Thiago Alcantara scored his first Liverpool goal as they claimed a 2-0 win over Southampton at Anfield.Full Article
Published
Thiago Alcantara scored his first Liverpool goal as they claimed a 2-0 win over Southampton at Anfield.Full Article
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits the 2-0 win over Southampton kept their Champions League qualification hopes alive but knows..
Sadio Mane’s first half header kept Liverpool’s slim chances of qualifying for the Champions League alive as he downed his..