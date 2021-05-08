Carl Froch tells hilarious story of how he floored his ten-year-old son in sparring, insists his children will not become boxers
Carl Froch has revealed he recently floored his 10-year-old son Rocco in a body sparring session. The now-retired three-time super-middleweight champion is adamant that his children will not become boxers, though admitted he is training them to defend themselves. When asked if his children would be future fighters, Froch said on the Matchroom Radio show: […]Full Article