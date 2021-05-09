Bayern Munich win record-extending 9th straight Bundesliga title
Bayern Munich has won the title for the ninth successive season and with this, coach Hansi Flick will bow out with another title under his kitty.Full Article
Bayern Munich were handed the Bundesliga champions for the ninth straight season Saturday, thanks to Borussia Dortmund's win over..