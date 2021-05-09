May 9 - Red Bull is counter-attacking after Mercedes moved to end the flow of specialist staff from Brixworth to Red Bull's new engine operation. Dr Helmut Marko revealed in Barcelona that as news emerged of at least 15 Mercedes defections, Toto Wolff had countered the move by offering to double salaries. "We certainly do.....check out full post »Full Article
Red Bull says Mercedes will struggle to replace engine staff
Mercedes boss admits even more staff going to Red Bull
May 8 - Another wave of Mercedes' engine staff are set to join six of their colleagues in defecting to the new Red Bull Powertrains..