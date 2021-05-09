Golf: Lydia Ko fades in final round in Thailand on LPGA Tour

Golf: Lydia Ko fades in final round in Thailand on LPGA Tour

New Zealand Herald

Published

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has failed to fire in the final round of the LPGA Tour event in Thailand, sliding down the leaderboard to finish 11th.Coming into the day two shots off the lead, Ko birdied her second hole to move within a stroke,...

Full Article