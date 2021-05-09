Lewis Hamilton matches Schumacher with 6th Spanish Grand Prix victory
Published
Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen in a thrilling duel to win the Spanish Grand Prix and increase his championship lead over his top rival on Sunday.Full Article
Published
Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen in a thrilling duel to win the Spanish Grand Prix and increase his championship lead over his top rival on Sunday.Full Article
Event: Spanish F1 Grand Prix Track: Catalunya Circuit Weather: dry 21.4°C Tarmac: dry 31.2°C Humidity : 57.9% Wind : 0.1 m/s..
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to take 100 pole positions after lapping fastest for..