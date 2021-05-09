What happens to bets placed on Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit?
Even if Medina Spirit is ultimately disqualified, it is unlikely that bets placed on the 2021 Kentucky Derby winning horse will be affected.
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has tested positive for a banned substance, trainer Bob Baffert said, and could ultimately be..
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert said Sunday that his barn has been told Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug..