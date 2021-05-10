Cricketers Trent Boult, Finn Allen, Jimmy Neesham, Adam Milne and Scott Kuggeleijn, coaches and former players James Pamment and Shane Bond, and Royal Challengers Bangalore`s director of cricketing operations Mike Hesson were the first to land here late on Saturday night.Full Article
IPL 2021’s New Zealand cricketers arrive home
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Cricket: First group of Black Caps arrive home from India after Indian Premier League postponed
The first group of New Zealand cricketers returning from India following the postponement of the Indian Premier League arrived in..
New Zealand Herald