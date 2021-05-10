The UK government and UEFA are set for crunch talks which could see the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea moved from Istanbul to WembleyFull Article
UEFA could agree Champions League final switch to Wembley within 24 hours
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Champions League final: Uefa to decide whether to switch game to Wembley
BBC Local News
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Uefa is set to decide by Wednesday whether to switch the Champions League final to Wembley from..