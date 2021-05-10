Mumbai Indians spinner Piyush Chawla's father passes away due to COVID-19 complications
Piyush Chawla mourned the demise of his father and said life won't be the same without him as he lost a "pillar of strength".Full Article
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians -- Chawla`s Indian Premier League (IPL) team -- sent out the condolence message for the veteran spinner.