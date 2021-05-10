Wolff: Red Bull facing long wait for new engine staff

Wolff: Red Bull facing long wait for new engine staff

F1-Fansite

Published

May 10 - It will be "a long time" before many of Red Bull's new engine department recruits can start work. That is the word from Toto Wolff, as Mercedes reels from the loss of at least 15 members of its ultra-successful F1 engine operations at Brixworth. "Some of them cannot go to the new.....check out full post »

Full Article