Eduardo Camavinga could leave Rennes in the summer transfer window and has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal who are looking to bolster their squadFull Article
Camavinga tipped to play in the Premier League next season amid Arsenal links
Football.london0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Jurgen Klopp has previously hailed Sander Berge amid Arsenal transfer links
Football.london
Arsenal will need to desperately strengthen their squad this summer after experiencing a Premier League campaign to forget in Mikel..
More coverage
Arsenal's European exit huge relief to West Ham ahead of Premier League run-in
Football.london
Arsenal's Europa League loss at the hands of Villarreal means a top-four finish guarantees Champions League football for next..