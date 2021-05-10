Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori has doubts about whether the IOC and local organisers are doing enough to plan for a worst-case scenario of "hundreds" or "thousands" of coronavirus cases at the Tokyo Olympics.Or whether it's...Full Article
Tokyo Olympics: Tennis stars raise questions about holding the Tokyo Olympics
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Petition to cancel Olympics submitted in Tokyo
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) A petition to cancel the Tokyo Olympics with more than 351,000 signatures was submitted to the city's..
MENAFN.com