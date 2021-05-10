Celtics' Jaylen Brown out for season with injured left wrist
The Celtics announced that All-Star guard Jaylen Brown will miss the rest of the 2021-21 season after doctors determined he will need surgery.
Brown had the best season of his career for the Celtics
