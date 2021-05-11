Jack Grealish’s agent reveals Manchester United ‘not at the top of the list’ for England midfielder and says he could stay at Aston Villa beyond this season
Published
Jack Grealish’s agent has revealed ‘many clubs’ are interested in signing the Aston Villa captain this summer – and insisted Manchester United are not at the top of the list of potential suitors for him. The England international has been linked with a big-money move away from Villa Park following another strong season in the […]Full Article