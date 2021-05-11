Man arrested over assault of police officer, who suffered broken eye socket and face wound during Old Trafford protests that postponed Man United vs Liverpool

talkSPORT

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer at the Old Trafford protests earlier this month. Manchester United fans rallied against their owners, the Glazer family, ahead of their match with Liverpool on 2 May. While most of the demonstration was peaceful, there were scenes of violence as the contest […]

