LeBron James is likely to return to the court to join the Los Angeles Lakers are they take on the New York Knicks after sitting out due to injury. Nick Wright decides how fans should feel about the return of LeBron, and why he believes the Lakers are the underdogs everyone is making them out to be, with or without LeBron.Full Article
Nick Wright: The Lakers are underdogs, with or without LeBron James | FIRST THINGS FIRST
