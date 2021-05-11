Manchester City win Premier League title after Manchester United lose to Leicester
Published
Manchester City win a third Premier League title in four years after closest challengers Manchester United lose to Leicester City.Full Article
Published
Manchester City win a third Premier League title in four years after closest challengers Manchester United lose to Leicester City.Full Article
Manchester City have reclaimed the Premier League title. It is their third domestic crown in four years and their fifth since 2012...
Manchester United handed the Premier League title to fierce local rivals Manchester City after they were beaten 2-1 by Brendan..