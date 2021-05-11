Bob Baffert's lawyer says Medina Spirit, Concert Tour will be allowed to enter Preakness
Published
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will be allowed to run in Saturday's Preakness in Baltimore, Bob Baffert's lawyer said.
Published
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will be allowed to run in Saturday's Preakness in Baltimore, Bob Baffert's lawyer said.
Medina Spirit will race in Saturday's Preakness Stakes after an agreement was reached after Bob Baffert agreed to prerace blood..
Most horses from the Kentucky Derby are not expected to race in the Preakness on May 15, but Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit..