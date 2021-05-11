The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly planning to sign Tim Tebow to a one-year deal to play TE. FOX Bet Live has the Jags as the underdogs to win over 6.5 games. Todd Fuhrman, Cousin Sal and Rachel Bonnetta weigh in on who many game the Jaguars will win this season.Full Article
Under or Over Jaguars win 6.5 games if they sign Tim Tebow | FOX BET LIVE
