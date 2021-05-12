Buffon, who holds the record for Serie A appearances, has won 10 Serie A titles with Juventus since joining in 2001, as well as five Italian Cups and second-tier Serie B in 2007Full Article
Gianluigi Buffon to quit Juventus at end of season
