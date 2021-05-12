Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers, drives in three runs as Blue Jays beat Braves, 5-3

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Atlanta Braves, 5-3.

