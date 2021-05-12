Gavin Lux hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning and lifted the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-4 win over the Seattle Mariners.Full Article
Gavin Lux's three-run homer in the eighth gives Dodgers 6-4 win over Mariners
FOX Sports