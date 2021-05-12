'Full-back Luke Thomas has done superbly to force his way into the Foxes' side this season and keep his place, and it took just 10 minutes for the 19-year-old to break the deadlock'.Full Article
National media verdict as Foxes beat Man United
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
India: election loss in West Bengal may be start of a backlash against Modi's handling of COVID crisis
(MENAFN - The Conversation) In what is widely being interpreted as a popular verdict on Narendra Modi's handling of the COVID..
MENAFN.com