‘What is going on here?’ As Man City are crowned Premier League champions, Wolves captain Conor Coady explains how brilliant they are and recalls the time goalkeeper Ederson decided to play in midfield!
Published
Conor Coady recalled his bemusement as he watched Ederson decide to play in midfield during a Man City vs Wolves match. With Wolves a man down and losing 3-0 in January 2019, Ederson rushed off his line to make an interception, before winning a 50/50 tackle and playing one-twos with teammates Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho. […]Full Article