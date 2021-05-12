Dominic Calvert Lewin says ‘everything is in place’ for Everton to be a Champions League side, hails ‘massive influence’ Carlo Ancelotti has had on his career and how Toffees hard man Duncan Ferguson is actually ‘a big softy’
Published
Dominic Calvert-Lewin admits finishing in the top four this season is probably out of reach for Everton but the Toffees will be ready to compete if they do get into the Champions League. It’s been a productive season for the Merseysiders, who are very much in the hunt to get a Europa League spot and […]Full Article