Simon Jordan hits back at Trevor Sinclair over calls for Manchester United to be docked points for fielding weakened team against Leicester – ‘You can’t have it both ways!’
Published
Trevor Sinclair has stuck by his stunning claims Manchester United should be docked points for fielding a weakened team in their defeat to Leicester City. But Simon Jordan has accused the former City man of blind bias towards his former club, while Ally McCoist also strongly dismissed the claims on talkSPORT. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned […]Full Article