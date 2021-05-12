Nick Wright: Anthony Davis was fantastic in Lakers' OT win against Knicks | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Published
The Los Angeles Lakers have won 2 straight games for the first time since March as they defeated the New York Knicks in overtime, 101-99. Anthony Davis struggled with groin tightness, but kept the Lakers' head above water by playing what Nick Wright thinks is spectacular defense. Hear why Nick believes the Lakers should feel better about their playoff chances after their win against the Knicks.Full Article