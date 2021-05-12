New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker continued his hot start to the 2021 season with a seven-inning outing in which he allowed just one run on four hits and struck out four in a 7-1 win over the Orioles.Full Article
Taijuan Walker goes seven strong innings in Mets' 7-1 win over Orioles
