Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad: Diego Simeone's side two wins from becoming champions
Atletico Madrid move a step closer to becoming Spanish champions for the first time since 2014 with a home victory over Real Sociedad.Full Article
Atletico Madrid could be within one win of clinching their second LaLiga title of Diego Simeone’s tenure after they beat Real..