Now City can focus on their first appearance in the Champions League final against Chelsea on May 29. Brazil midfielder Fernandinho knows how significant it would be for City to finally get their hands on the Champions League trophy.Full Article
Fernandinho eyes Champions League
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Man City win Premier League title 2020-21: Fernandinho eyes Champions League success
Fernandinho is determined to close out Manchester City’s triumphant season with Champions League glory. City’s third Premier..
SoccerNews.com