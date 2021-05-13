Teoscar Hernández clubs two homers as Blue Jays cruise to 4-1 win over Braves

The Toronto Blue Jays got all the offense they needed on Wednesday night from Teoscar Hernández who drove in three runs via two long balls. Toronto topped the Atlanta Braves, 4-1.

