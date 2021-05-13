The Toronto Blue Jays got all the offense they needed on Wednesday night from Teoscar Hernández who drove in three runs via two long balls. Toronto topped the Atlanta Braves, 4-1.Full Article
Teoscar Hernández clubs two homers as Blue Jays cruise to 4-1 win over Braves
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Teoscar Hernandez hammers 2 home runs to help Blue Jays top Atlanta
Teoscar Hernandez hit two homers and drove in three runs, Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven sharp innings and the Toronto Blue Jays won..
CBC.ca
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers, drives in three runs as Blue Jays beat Braves, 5-3
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Atlanta Braves, 5-3.
FOX Sports