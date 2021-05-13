The Ecuadorian star signed from Wigan Athletic in 2009 and won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups, three Community Shields and the Europa League.Full Article
Former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia announces retirement
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Ex-Man Utd captain Antonio Valencia emotionally confirms retirement
Daily Star
Ex-Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has confirmed his retirement from football at the age of 35, admitting "my body has..
-
Antonio Valencia: Ex-Manchester United captain retires from football
BBC Sport
-
Antonio Valencia announces retirement at 35
Belfast Telegraph