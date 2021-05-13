Bjorn Johnsen nets pair of first-half goals in CF Montréal’s 2-0 win over Inter Miami

Bjorn Johnsen scored in the 14th and 25th minutes as CF Montréal sat on the lead and cruised to a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami CF.

