Bjorn Johnsen scored in the 14th and 25th minutes as CF Montréal sat on the lead and cruised to a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami CF.Full Article
Bjorn Johnsen nets pair of first-half goals in CF Montréal’s 2-0 win over Inter Miami
